AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police officers shot and injured a man while responding to a domestic violence call Tuesday.

The incident was reported in the early afternoon at the 2300 block of South Xanadu Way.

Police say the male suspect shot at officers, who then returned fire.

No officers were injured, but the suspect was hit by gunfire and taken to a hospital.

