Aurora police officers possibly targeted by shooter during traffic stop

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – An investigation is underway in Aurora after officers were possibly targeted with gunfire during a traffic stop.

According to Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, the officers had stopped a vehicle in the 13600 block of East Iliff Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when they heard multiple gunshots.

An investigation and search in the area led police to a suspect vehicle and eventually a juvenile male suspect who was arrested and charged for possession of a gun as a juvenile.

It’s unclear at this time if the shots were targeted toward the officers, but Wilson said that possibility is being investigated.

“Obviously, this has caused grave concern that our officers may have been targeted last night. This investigation is a priority, and should it reveal our officers were targeted we will be pursuing prosecution to the fullest extent of the law. We will not tolerate our officers being targeted, nor should our community,” Wilson said in a statement emailed to FOX31.