DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora Police are investigating a deadly shooting after officers fired at a man holding a firearm.

Just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, the Aurora Police Department tweeted about a shooting near the intersection of Colfax and Havana in the Delmar Parkway neighborhood.

According to Aurora Chief of Police Art Acevedo, officers were monitoring cameras in the area at around 2:30 a.m. The area is known for high activity of drug use and theft. Officers saw two men get into a confrontation and one pulled out a firearm.

Two of the officers who were monitoring the street cameras headed to the scene.

Acevedo said two officers attempted to speak to the man with the firearm. He was noncompliant with the demands made by the officers, and that is when one officer fired at the suspect.

Officers performed life-saving actions, but the man was transported to a hospital where was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.

The other suspect involved in the confrontation was taken into custody.

The whole incident was captured on body camera, and Aurora Police are in the preliminary stages of investigating the footage.

Two officers were taken back to police headquarters where they will be placed on leave following the investigation, per APD policy.

All westbound lanes of Colfax are open, but eastbound remains closed, alternate routes are advised.

This is a developing story. FOX31 will be on scene all morning long to learn more.