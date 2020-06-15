Aurora police officer terminated following off-duty hit-and-run crash

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora police officer has been terminated after being arrested for an off-duty hit-and-rush crash, where he was intoxicated.

Officer Joshua Teeples, who was hired in June 2017, was arrested on August 27, 2019 for the hit-and-run crash.

Following Steeples arrest, he was placed on restricted duty while an Internal Affairs investigation was conducted.

The case was then sent to the Chief’s Review Board, who recommended Steeples be terminated.



Following the Chiefs Review Board’s recommendations, the case was sent to an Independent Review Board, who also agreed on the termination decision.

