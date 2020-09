AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora Police Department officer was killed in a crash while off duty.

APD spokesperson Crystal McCoy confirmed the officer’s death Saturday morning. She said the crash occurred Friday.

Police say they do not plan to release details about the crash or the officer’s name.

“We will not be providing any additional information related to the traffic crash to include the identity of the officer,” McCoy said in an email to FOX31 and Channel 2.