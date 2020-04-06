Aurora police officer fired after off-duty DUI crash in Colorado Springs, chief says

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police Department Officer Jaired Dozier has been fired after being involved in a crash involving alcohol in Colorado Springs, interim APD Chief Vanessa Wilson announced Monday.

The crash occurred March 17.

According to Colorado Springs TV station KRDO, Dozier crashed into a parked car and tree in a neighborhood on the north side of the city.

Since the crash, Dozier had been on restricted duty while APD internal affairs began investigating the incident.

Wilson said Dozier’s firing is effective immediately.

Dozier began working at APD in February 2019. He graduated from the police academy in August 2019.

Wilson said Dozier was a probationary employee, meaning her decision is final and cannot be appealed.

Wilson issued the following statement, in part, about her decision:

“Officer Dozier’s actions do not reflect the professionalism of those who wear this uniform and someone who should represent this organization. Since taking over as Aurora’s Interim Police Chief, I promised that I would not stand for or allow behavior like this in our agency. Our officers continue to be out in our community, every single day, during this unprecedented time. Their hard work and dedication should not be overshadowed with this one officers decisions he made while off-duty.“

Court records show Dozier is charged with driving under the influence and careless driving.