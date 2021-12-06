Aurora police officer arrested for alleged domestic violence

DENVER (KDVR) — An Aurora Police officer was arrested for alleged domestic violence by the Denver Police Department on Nov. 22, according to a probable cause statement obtained by FOX31/Channel 2.

Julie Stahnke, 45, is accused of pushing, grabbing and spitting on another woman at a residence in Denver. The victim told police that the two got into an argument in the living room which led to Stahnke grabbing and bruising her arm.

Shortly after, another argument ensued in the laundry room between the two where Stahnke is accused of spitting in the woman’s face.

The victim called the police and Stahnke was taken into custody without incident.

Stahnke has been put on paid administrative leave following the alleged altercation. APD said an internal investigation will be conducted once the case goes through court.