Felony suspect in custody after Aurora SWAT incident at 1st and Chambers

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police on Wednesday afternoon took a felony suspect into custody after around two hours of a SWAT response.

According to the Aurora Police Department, they were trying to contact and, later, to negotiate, with the suspect, who was wanted for aggravated assault and menacing.

Police advised people to avoid the area of East First Avenue and North Chambers Road, where there was a heavy police presence.

The department tweeted about the incident at 2:48 p.m. About an hour later, they tweeted they had made contact with the wanted person and were “working to resolve this incident peacefully” with negotiations.