Aurora police need help identifying man in 7-Eleven theft

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect seen on a security camera leaving a 7-Eleven store without paying for items.

CAN YOU HELP US ID? #SaferAurora



The depicted male stole items from 7-eleven & when confronted by clerk, he slashed the clerks arm w/knife. This happened @ 10502 E Colfax on 4/4 at appx 11:38p.



If you recognized this male, please call @CrimeStoppersCO for a reward of up to $2k. pic.twitter.com/3eF7WjP6HJ — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) April 20, 2021

Police released security camera video of a male in the 7-Eleven store at 10502 East Colfax on April 4 about 11:38 p.m.

A store clerk was slashed with a knife by the suspect.

The suspect is described as a male, 20 to 30 years old, wearing a blueish baseball hat, puffy coat and black pants.

If you have any information on these incidents or the suspect involved, please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 as a reward.