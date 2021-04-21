Aurora police need help identifying man in 7-Eleven theft

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect seen on a security camera leaving a 7-Eleven store without paying for items.
Police released security camera video of a male in the 7-Eleven store at 10502 East Colfax on April 4 about 11:38 p.m.
A store clerk was slashed with a knife by the suspect.
The suspect is described as a male, 20 to 30 years old, wearing a blueish baseball hat, puffy coat and black pants.
If you have any information on these incidents or the suspect involved, please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 as a reward.