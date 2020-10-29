Aurora police need help finding Hummer driver who injured cyclist, fled scene

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 59-year-old cyclist is recovering after he collided with a Hummer on Oct. 15 near the intersection of East Quincy Avenue and South Parker Road in Aurora.

The collision was captured on a camera worn by the cyclist.

The footage shows the driver getting out of the vehicle and speaking with the cyclist.

“He complains to the man that he thinks his leg is broken. He was definitely seriously injured,” said Officer Matthew Wells-Longshore, a spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department.

However, what’s more disturbing than the crash itself is what happens next. The driver helps the cyclist move his bike out of the road and then takes off.

“A lack of empathy. A lack of road etiquette,” said Wells-Longshore.

Aurora police want to find the driver of the Hummer. They say he’s either white or Hispanic and in his 30s. He also has several distinct tattoos on his neck.

The camera also captured a clear image of the Hummer’s unique custom wheels, with a star in the center.

The wheel on the Hummer.

“It’s great quality. I think it’s going to help us catch this guy,” said Wells-Longshore, referring to the video.

Police don’t know who was actually at fault in the crash. It’s unclear from the video who had the right of way, but they do know the driver will face charges for fleeing the scene.

“Who knows, maybe this guy would never have received a ticket. But with him now hitting a guy and leaving the scene, it’s more concerning and he’s in more trouble. With him leaving like this, you almost assume he’s guilty. We’re not saying he is but you’re definitely guilty of a hit-and-run accident,” Wells-Longshore said.

The cyclist suffered several broken bones but is recovering.

If you recognize the driver of the Hummer call the Aurora Police Department or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-STOP (7867).