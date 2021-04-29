Aurora police need help finding armed robbery suspect

Local News

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

Quazhon Wright-Mobley (Credit:APD)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery and shooting that occurred on Oct. 27, 2020.

Police have identified Quazhon Wright-Mobley, 21, as being involved in the crime. An adult was shot during an armed robbery at East 19th Avenue and Geneva Street in Aurora.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories