Aurora police need help finding armed robbery suspect

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery and shooting that occurred on Oct. 27, 2020.
Police have identified Quazhon Wright-Mobley, 21, as being involved in the crime. An adult was shot during an armed robbery at East 19th Avenue and Geneva Street in Aurora.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.
Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.