Aurora police need help finding armed robbery suspect

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery and shooting that occurred on Oct. 27, 2020.

Police have identified Quazhon Wright-Mobley, 21, as being involved in the crime. An adult was shot during an armed robbery at East 19th Avenue and Geneva Street in Aurora.

Can You Help Us Locate This Fugitive

Quazhon Wright-Mobley 3/7/00 has been ID'd as being involved in the 10/27/00 Armed Robbery & Shooting of an adult at E. 19th Ave/Geneva St. His charges include Att. 2nd Deg Murder, Agg 1st Deg. Aslt, Att. Agg. Robbery, Agg. Veh. Theft. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/GkK0AEG1sj — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) April 28, 2021

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.