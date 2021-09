AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Police are hoping witnesses can provide information about a shooting in Aurora shortly before midnight on Friday night.

A man was shot in the 1900 block of North Dallas Street. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

#APDAlert One adult male was found shot in the 1900blk of N. Dallas St at appx 11:50p. Male transported with serious injuries, expected to survive. No suspect info at this time. Witnesses are asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO. pic.twitter.com/5eUD3BMKYX — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) September 4, 2021