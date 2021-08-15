Aurora police looking for suspects in 3 separate overnight shootings

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Investigators in Aurora are trying to find suspects in three separate shootings that happened throughout the night Saturday and on Sunday morning.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at 475 N. Sable Blvd., inside of El Muelle. An adult male was shot in the foot and is expected to survive, according to police.

The suspect in that case is described as a Hispanic male. No arrests have been made.

Around 12:15 p.m., Aurora police said two males had been shot near 13900 E. Vassar Ave.

That shooting happened at approximately 11:15 p.m., police said. One victim self-transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. The other victim was transported by first responders and has serious injuries.

Both victims are expected to be OK, police said, but authorities are looking for any suspect information.

At approximately 4:20 a.m., an adult male was shot near 15120 E. Hampden Ave. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive.

Aurora police are asking anyone with information about these shootings to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.