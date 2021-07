AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are looking for a suspect in eight armed robberies in Aurora and the metro area.

The suspect is described as a left-handed man. He was armed with a handgun for most of the robberies. He has fired one round at victims during the robberies.

DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MALE? #SaferAurora



This male is responsible for 8 armed robberies in Aurora & metro area. The suspect is left-handed & usually armed with a handgun & typically fires 1 round at victims during the robberies. Anyone w/ info is asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO. pic.twitter.com/us4yRApcJX — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 8, 2021

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.