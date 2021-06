AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora police are investigating after a man was found shot in the leg and lying in the street Saturday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., police said they responded to a shooting in the 3100 Block of North Ursula Street, where a man was found shot and then transported to a local hospital.

Police say the suspect(s) fled the area in a blue SUV, and they do not have a description of the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

#APDAlert: APD is investigating a shooting in the 3100 Block of North Ursula Street. Large police presence in the area. No additional details at this time. Follow here for updates. pic.twitter.com/QgLwncElsy — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) June 12, 2021