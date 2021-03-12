BME-E13

Robert Quintano

BFP-W30

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says it is looking for “a sexually violent predator.”

Robert Quintano, 60, is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He weighs about 215 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Quintano is wanted for violating parole and is also being charged for internet luring and internet exploitation of a child as well as sexual exploitation of a child.

Quintano could be driving a maroon 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 Classic with the Colorado license plate BME-E13 or a silver 2003 Pontiac Grand Am with the Colorado license plate BFP-W30.

If you see Quintano or one of the vehicles he could be driving, call police.