AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora police are looking for a missing runaway teenager who has a medical condition.

Police say Tenaejah Johnson is 14 years old, 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, and has long brown dreadlocks. She was wearing a Broncos sweatsuit when she disappeared.

She was last seen in the area of the 14050 block of East Colorado Drive.

If you see Johnson, you are asked to call the police.