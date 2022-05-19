AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora Police are calling on the public to step up and help locate a missing at-risk child last seen leaving his home on a motorized scooter witnesses described as too big for him.

The location he was last seen was near East Quincy Avenue and South Picadilly Street around 3:45 p.m.

According to the Aurora Police Department, Aiden is 4 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 58 pounds and was last seen wearing black shorts, a white shirt, shoes with a Minecraft theme and a black helmet.

Police released a photo of Aiden in his helmet.

If you locate him, know that Aiden suffers from anxiety, depression, ADHD and sensory issues, so please approach with care.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Aurora Police Department.