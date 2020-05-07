Aurora police looking for missing 7-year-old, fugitive father

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators find a missing girl and her father.

Kyla, 7, was last seen about 9 a.m. Thursday in the 13000 block of East 14th Avenue with her father, 55-year-old Lee White.

White allegedly took Kyla from her mother’s home without warning, violating a protection order stemming from a prior criminal case not involving Kyla, APD said.

That violation triggered an active warrant for White’s arrest from the Department of Corrections.

“There is no reason to believe Kyla is in danger being with her father, according to her family and our investigation at this point,” APD said.

Kyla is 3 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and purple shorts.

White is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 203 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, bluejeans and a black backpack.

The two left on foot. White is not associated with any vehicles.

Anyone who sees Kyla or White is asked to call 911.

APD said the incident does not qualify as an Amber Alert, but rather a missing endangered persons alert by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

