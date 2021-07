AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora police said a pedestrian sustained serious injuries after being hit by a white SUV. Police are now looking for the driver of that vehicle.

The intersection at East Mississippi Avenue and Sable Boulevard was shut down early Saturday morning after the hit-and-run crash.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

#APDTrafficAlert The intersection at E. Mississippi Ave. and Sable Blvd. is shut down for a Hit-and-run auto-pedestrian traffic crash. Run vehicle is a white SUV. Pedestrian has severe injuries. Anyone with info is asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO. pic.twitter.com/u6OoS7ImjQ — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 31, 2021