AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are looking for 16-year-old Alexandria Brockman, she was last seen near 15000 East Oberlin Place at around 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Brockman is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a hoodie with a ‘Ramen Noodles’ design, blue jean shorts and black shoes.

APD says she is with her grandmother, Kim Brockman who has a substance abuse problem. If seen call Aurora Police at 303.627.3100.