AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple officers and SWAT are at a home responding to occupants refusing to exit.

A shelter-in-place was issued around the area of 12th Avenue and Dallas Street while police attempt to negotiate with the two people inside a home, one of whom police said has outstanding warrants.

The incident began at approximately 10:25 a.m. when someone found their stolen vehicle and shots were fired after a confrontation. The victim called 911 and officers are now trying to get the people out of a house in the area and they’re refusing to come out.

“SWAT Officers, to include Crisis Negotiators, are attempting to make contact with the occupants of the house in hopes of a peaceful resolution. We are asking you to refrain from coming into the area,” the Aurora Police Department said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as new information is received.