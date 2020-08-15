Aurora police investigating suspicious death in Southlands area

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a suspicious death at a home just east of the Southlands shopping center.

According to APD, about 4:22 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to 24511 E. Applewood Cir. on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The man’s name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once he has been identified and his loved ones have been notified.

APD’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit is investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

“All involved parties are known, and there is not a danger to the community,” APD said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the homicide unit at: 303-739-6077.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.