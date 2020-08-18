Aurora police investigating shooting that left 1 man and 1 woman dead

Police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A man and woman who died from gunshot wounds in Aurora have been identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner and their deaths have been ruled homicides.

The man and woman were both shot just before midnight on Aug. 14 on East Cornell Circle.

The victims have been identified as Jossline Roland, 40, and Joseph Roland, 39. It is unclear what the relationship between the two victims was.

Details are slim, but according to the coroner’s office the victims were shot while in a parking lot.

FOX31 is reaching out to investigators to learn more about this shooting.