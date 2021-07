AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Police are investigating after a shooting happened at a basketball park in Aurora.

It’s unclear when the shooting happened, but Aurora police tweeted it happened at the Hoops Park near East 6th Avenue and Norfolk Street.

The person who was shot is in stable condition, police said.

Police say they do not have any suspect information. Witnesses are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

#APDAlert Officers investigating a shooting at the Hoops Park near 6th/Norfolk. Adult male victim taken to hospital by private vehicle, stable cond. Circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown. No suspect info at this time. Witnesses are asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO. pic.twitter.com/N9XhSYwtKp — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 18, 2021