AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Detectives from the Aurora Major Crimes Homicide Unit were on scene Saturday morning at a shooting incident that left one man dead.

Aurora police tweeted that they have no suspect information, but there was not a threat to the public.

#APDAlert:Shooting investigation in the area of N Akron St/E 14th Ave. Adult male was pronounced dead on scene. Unknown suspect info & no threat to the public. Additional details are limited at this time. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/wZ12qX7gL6 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) December 4, 2021

The shooting happened in the area of North Akron Street and East 14th Avenue, police said.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.