Aurora police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles that killed one person on Sunday night.

The crash happened on North Havana Street, south of North Del Mar Parkway, before 11:37 p.m.

A Nissan Rouge and a minivan were traveling south on North Havana Street when a Chevy Avalanche crossed the center line and hit the Nissan head on. The Nissan was pushed into the minivan, according to police.

The two people in the Nissan were taken to a hospital. A woman, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police said the driver, a man, has serious injuries.

No one in the minivan was injured.

Three people from the Avalanche fled the scene immediately after the crash, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.