Aurora police investigating 2 attempted child abductions

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating two separate attempted child abductions that occurred near the Mission Viejo neighborhood.

According to APD, the first incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. A man tried to grab a 10-year-old girl who was playing outside near the intersection of South Quintero Way and South Richfield Street.

Police said the man was white and was wearing a black ski mask, a red-and-white flannel shirt, and jeans.

At 6 p.m. on Jan. 12, a man tried to grab a 12-year-old boy in Mission Viejo Park, which is less than a mile from where the first attempted abduction took place.

The second man is described as bald with a dark beard and possibly tattoos on his arms.

APD urged anyone who witnessed either attempted abduction to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Police also asked anyone with potentially useful information, videos or photos to contact Crime Stoppers.

APD encouraged parents to visit the KidSmartz website for child safety tips.

