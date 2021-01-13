Aurora police investigating 2 attempted child abductions

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating two separate attempted child abductions that occurred near the Mission Viejo neighborhood.
According to APD, the first incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. A man tried to grab a 10-year-old girl who was playing outside near the intersection of South Quintero Way and South Richfield Street.
Police said the man was white and was wearing a black ski mask, a red-and-white flannel shirt, and jeans.
At 6 p.m. on Jan. 12, a man tried to grab a 12-year-old boy in Mission Viejo Park, which is less than a mile from where the first attempted abduction took place.
The second man is described as bald with a dark beard and possibly tattoos on his arms.
APD urged anyone who witnessed either attempted abduction to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Police also asked anyone with potentially useful information, videos or photos to contact Crime Stoppers.
APD encouraged parents to visit the KidSmartz website for child safety tips.