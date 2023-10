DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Aurora said a person of interest was “detained for questioning” in a shooting that left a man seriously injured Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 24600 block of East Applewood Drive around 12:45 p.m.

One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the person of interest, a 19-year-old, was known to the victim and that there was no threat to the general public.

The investigation was ongoing, according to police.