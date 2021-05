AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are investigating an outdoor death on the Tollgate Trail near Hampden and Uravan.

The investigation began Monday. The cause of death is currently not known.

Anyone with information on this death is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

