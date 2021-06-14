Aurora Police investigate fatal crash on South Parker Road

Someone died in a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle on South Parker Road on June 14, 2021. (KDVR)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a 25-year-old motorcyclist died Monday afternoon in a crash with another driver South Parker Road.

Police said the crash happened about 5:15 p.m. When police arrived, they found the motorcyclist, a man from Aurora, unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators learned that the motorcyclist was traveling north on South Parker Road through the intersection with East Belleview Avenue when the southbound driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Sedan turned left in front of him, causing the crash, according to police.

“Investigators from the Aurora Police Traffic Section believe the sedan may have taken the right-of-way of the motorcycle when it turned,” police said in a press release.

The driver of the sedan, a 48-year-old man from Aurora, remained on scene and is cooperative with the investigation, police said.

The northbound lanes of South Parker Road (Colorado Highway 83) were closed at East Belleview Avenue while police investigated the crash.

The motorcyclist’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.