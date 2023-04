Police in Aurora investigated a crash between an Aurora Fire Rescue truck and an SUV. (Credit: Aurora Fire Rescue)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Aurora are investigating a crash between an Aurora Fire Rescue firetruck and an SUV Saturday morning.

The crash happened just outside the station at the intersection of Peoria Street and Baranmor Parkway.

Both drivers were transported to local emergency rooms for injuries, and a third person was treated and released on scene.

Aurora PD closed the northbound lanes of Peoria Street for the crash investigation.