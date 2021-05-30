Aurora police find shooting victim a day later at Target

by: Colleen Flynn

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that occurred around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting near 12900 E. Kansas Pl. but a victim was not located.

At 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, the victim of the shooting showed up at Target on 1400 S. Havana Street suffering from a gunshot wound. Police responded and he was transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers @CrimeStoppersCO or call 720-913-7867.

