AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department along with the FBI are holding a joint news conference announcing the arrest of six suspects in a large-scale criminal enterprise.

According to the 18th Judicial District, the FBI and APD will announce the arrest of six suspects in a large-scale criminal enterprise that includes the following crimes:

Multiple car thefts

Aggravated robberies

Two shooting investigations

Series of identity theft, fraud and forgery cases

All of the crimes took place in the Denver metro area, according to APD.

The news conference will take place at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed on the player above on FOX31 NOW.