Aurora police, FBI searching vacant home related to disappearance of Lashaya Stine four years ago

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Local and federal authorities are searching a vacant house in Aurora in connection with the disappearance of Lashaya Stine, more than four years after she went missing.

Stine was last seen on surveillance video walking near Peoria Street and Montview Boulevard at 2:15 in the morning on July 15, 2016. She was 16 years old at the time.

Officers have spent thousands of hours running down tips from across the country and they still don’t know what happened to Stine.

Stine was an honors student at George Washington High School. Her family said she was planning to go to college to study nursing.

Anyone with information is asked to call our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. There is a reward of up to $15,000 in this case.

