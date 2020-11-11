Aurora police, FBI continue search related to teen’s disappearance for 2nd day

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — For the second day in a row, Aurora police and federal officials have been searching a home that may be related to the disappearance of Lashaya Stine.

Stine was last seen on surveillance video walking near Peoria Street and Montview Boulevard at 2:15 in the morning on July 15, 2016. She was 16 years old at the time.

The home police are searching is located just a few blocks away at 2200 Lansing.

FOX31’s Deborah Takahara was the first to report that a search was underway on Tuesday. Aurora police said they are following a lead and they were unable to access the property earlier because of a tenant who was living there.

Wednesday is the second day of the search. According to Aurora police, investigators are still processing the house and looking for any evidence or clues that could help them.

FOX31’s Alex Rose talked to Stine’s mother Tuesday night. Watch his interview below.