Aurora Police Department short of at least 50 officers as violent crime rises

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is at least 50 officers short at a time when violent crimes are rising.

That statistic was made public by the Chief Of Police during an Aurora City Council study session Monday night.

During that meeting, the chief revealed new efforts to fight crime. The efforts include a new strike team, a Colfax foot patrol and a new gang intervention unit.

Aurora’s chief said there is no quick fix.

“I wish I had a crystal ball. I wish I had a magic pill to tell you exactly why this is happening,” said Chief Vanessa Wilson.

The catalyst for the meeting was a massive party and deadly shooting that broke out at a parking lot at Peoria and Mississippi in June.

Chief Wilson said some of the increase comes from violence being normalized by things like video games and movies, as well as the pandemic, which allowed offenders to be released from jail early.

The department is also having problems with a staff shortage, according to Chief Wilson.

“You’ve got to have a plan (to deal with the rising crime),” said Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman.

Citizens were not allowed to comment publicly.

