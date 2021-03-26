Aurora Police Department looking for missing at-risk person

Micah is 22 years old. He is 5-foot-7 with black hair and brown eyes. Micah has a Broncos “D” tattoo on his right arm and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and jeans.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) —The Aurora Police Department is searching for a missing at risk 22-year-old.

His name is Arturo but he goes by Micah. He was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday near his home at 15000 East Milan Dr. in Aurora.

Micah functions at an 8-year-old level. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. Micah has a Broncos “D” tattoo on his right arm and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and jeans.

If you have seen Micah or have any information about where he might be, call 911 immediately.