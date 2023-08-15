DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora is mourning the loss of K-9 Flash, a member of the Aurora Police Department, who passed away on Sunday morning.

Flash’s expertise was in narcotics and patrol. He had served alongside Officer Exstrom since he was young and hung up his collar in 2020 after eight years of work.

Aurora Police said Flash and Exstrom have been inseparable for 11 years.

He helped in many investigations, including a safe surrender of two armed carjacking suspects.

K-9 Flash in the Aurora Police Department. (Photo courtesy Aurora Police Department) K9 Flash and Officer Exstrom. (Photo courtesy Aurora Police Department) Family honors K-9 Flash. (Photo courtesy Aurora Police Department)

Thoughts and prayers flooded the Aurora Police Department’s Facebook page after they posted about the loss. Some people met Flash during his time at the department.

“Oh no! I’ve met Ofc Flash. He is a good dog. I’m heartfelt sorry for your loss Ofc. Exstrom and APD K-9. He did a demonstration at my Citizens Police Academy. He was on stay when the ‘bad guy’ made a move toward his partner and, I swear to God, he teleported 15 feet and stopped the attacker. Amazing dog,” commented Craig Bowie on the Facebook post.

Others recognized Flash for more than his work in the force but as a family member as well.

“My sincere condolences to Officer Exstrom and family. These dogs are not just working dogs – they are family too. You were such a good boy Flash – run free and healthy. Thank you for your many years of service,” commented Kris Short.

The Aurora Police Department described Flash as a family member and partner. He was surrounded by family and his police family when he passed Sunday.