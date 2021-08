Aurora Police Cmdr. Lanigan rescued a bird that had been hit by a car.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police Commander Jad Lanigan received a surprise Monday afternoon on his drive through the city.

As Cmdr. Lanigan approached an intersection, he saw a bird that had just been hit by a car. Cmdr. Lanigan wasted no time rescuing the bird and giving it shelter in his car.

This little guy had just been hit by a car yesterday afternoon as Commander Lanigan was approaching the intersection. The bird was safely picked up and given a ride to the animal shelter to then be turned over to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The bird was driven to the animal shelter, and will be given to Colorado Parks and Wildlife for further support.