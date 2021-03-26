Aurora Police Chief Wilson disappointed with dismissal of charges against 5 alleged barricade suspects

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Adams County judge dismissed kidnapping charges against the people who trapped 18 Aurora officers inside District 1 for more than seven hours on July 3.

“I’m extremely disappointed. I was hoping that this case would go forward. We respect the judicial process and we have to respect that,” Wilson told FOX31 on Friday. “But I feel as though the opportunity for a jury of their peers was reasonable. I was hoping that would happen and it didn’t. So I’m hoping that the district attorney will take these charges that are still in place and hold these people accountable for what happened that evening.”

Multiple charges were dropped for five people who allegedly barricaded officers inside an Aurora police station during a demonstration in July.

According to the DA’s office, about 600 protesters surrounded the APD District One station at 13347 E. Montview Blvd. Organizers described the event as an “occupation,” the DA’s office said.

“They prevented 18 officers inside from leaving the building by barricading entrances and securing doors with wires, ropes, boards, picnic tables and sandbags. Some members of the group carried handguns and rifles and wore military or tactical clothing,” the DA’s office said in a statement issued Sept. 17, 2020.

They blocked off streets around the police station with vehicles and items from a nearby construction site, the DA’s office said.

“I’m hoping that this will move forward because this can’t happen again. I question what are we supposed to do as law enforcement when our district is disabled and I have 18 officers that can’t get out?” Wilson said. “I’ve got entire graveyard shift of individuals that can’t get in to get their uniforms, their body worn cameras. And there are people that need us, they’re calling for help with in our city. It’s their police department that’s being surrounded. I need to know if you don’t want me to respond with force and you want me to de-escalate a situation, then these people need to be held accountable for their actions that evening.”

Wilson sent an email intended for internal viewing, but was made public. She addressed her officers letting them know she appreciates them.

“We responded appropriately by not escalating the incident and yet it appears that we will not get any justice from that evening, and for that I am truly sorry. I want the community to know that you, as officers, are not expendable and that those committing crimes against you need to be charged and held accountable. Should this occur in the future, we will pursue charges again,” she wrote in the email.