AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The attorney for Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson clarified that she has no intention of stepping down, despite media reports that she may resign.

The attorney tells FOX31 Wilson was traveling for a vacation to Mexico when Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly called Monday and suggested she should resign. Wilson told Twombly she had no intention of doing so, according to her attorney.

Wilson’s attorney tells FOX31 the chief believes there is a concerted effort by members of the new Aurora City Council to force the chief and her deputy chief out.

Below is a statement from the City of Aurora on the situation:

“We are aware of the news coverage regarding Chief Wilson, but it remains wholly improper for us to engage in external, speculative conversations on any personnel matters. As we previously stated, we are focused on comprehensive public safety changes that are in the best interests of our community and employees.” Ryan Luby, spokesperson for the City of Aurora

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more details become available.