AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The FOX31 Problem Solvers are learning from multiple inside sources that Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson may be working on a separation agreement to leave her job.

As FOX31 reported last week, Aurora’s city manager asked Wilson to step down, but Wilson’s attorney says she refused.

Wilson’s been the target of criticism within the department since she took office.

The department entered into a consent decree in November after the state attorney general found Aurora showed a pattern of racial discrimination.

Since Wilson took over two years ago, 26 officers have been fired, resigned or retired due to misconduct and more than 200 officers have left the department. Both of Aurora’s police unions issued votes of “no confidence” for Wilson last year.