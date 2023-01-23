AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora police chief was sideswiped by a DUI driver while in a city vehicle Sunday night.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said he was glad to wake up this morning without body aches after a driver who was on the wrong side of the road hit the chief and fled.

According to the Aurora Police Department, Acevedo was driving a black SUV city vehicle that did not have a dash camera. At around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Acevedo was hit near Fitzsimmons Parkway and Peoria Street near Sand Creek Park.

The chief was able to snap some photos of the damage to both cars.

DUI-driver-hits-Aurora-police-chief
Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo was sideswiped by a DUI driver Sunday and snapped photos of the damage. (Credit: Art Acevedo)

Acevedo said he was able to follow the hit-and-run driver until Denver police officers arrived and arrested the man. Miguel Ramirez, 27, was then taken into custody.

MIGUEL RAMIREZ_mugshot
Miguel Ramirez was arrested after allegedly crashing into a car while he was under the influence. (Credit: Aurora Police Department)

According to APD, Ramirez is facing charges of DUI, leaving the scene of a crash, careless driving and driving without a license.