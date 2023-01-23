Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo was sideswiped by a DUI driver Sunday and snapped photos of the damage. (Credit: Art Acevedo)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora police chief was sideswiped by a DUI driver while in a city vehicle Sunday night.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said he was glad to wake up this morning without body aches after a driver who was on the wrong side of the road hit the chief and fled.

According to the Aurora Police Department, Acevedo was driving a black SUV city vehicle that did not have a dash camera. At around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Acevedo was hit near Fitzsimmons Parkway and Peoria Street near Sand Creek Park.

The chief was able to snap some photos of the damage to both cars.

Acevedo said he was able to follow the hit-and-run driver until Denver police officers arrived and arrested the man. Miguel Ramirez, 27, was then taken into custody.

According to APD, Ramirez is facing charges of DUI, leaving the scene of a crash, careless driving and driving without a license.