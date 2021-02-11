Aurora police chief fires officer who used Taser 5 times in 2 minutes during arrest

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police Department Chief Vanessa Wilson announced Thursday that she has fired an officer for using excessive force during an arrest.

According to a statement from APD, on Aug. 10, 2020, Officer Robert Rosen responded to a King Soopers at 6412 S. Parker Rd. to help another officer who was trying to arrest a man for trespassing. The man was not being cooperative, police said.

The officer who requested help was on the ground with the trespassing suspect, who police said was passively resisting by laying on his stomach with his arms underneath him.

When Rosen arrived, he briefly attempted to get the man’s arm out from underneath him without any verbal orders, APD said. Rosen then punched the man in the ribs multiple times.

“He deployed his Taser a total of five times, for a total of 27 seconds in a two-minute period. During the arrest Officer Rosen never attempted any lesser means of force nor did he make any attempts to deescalate the situation in accordance with Aurora Police training,” APD said.

The man who was arrested received minor injuries. Paramedics took him to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

“Members of the Aurora Police Department have been working tirelessly to rebuild trust in our community and I want to thank those officers who do it right everyday. The actions of Mr. Rosen were in direct contradiction of those efforts,” said Wilson. “The poor decisions he made that day do not meet the high standards that the community and I expect from my officers.”

Per APD protocol, a patrol supervisor started a use-of-force investigation immediately. The supervisor was concerned about Rosen’s actions, APD said.

APD’s Force Review Board reviewed the incident and recommended Internal Affairs investigate.

LINK: Internal Affairs’ summary of evidence

“During the Use of Force and Internal Affairs Investigation it was discovered that Officer Rosen had failed to activate his body worn camera when he arrived on scene and failed to document his justifications for each use of force that he used during the arrest,” APD said.

Rosen was found to have violated the following APD directives: Use of physical force, unsatisfactory performance, body-worn camera operation, Taser and lawful orders.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office reviewed the incident and did not file criminal charges against Rosen.

LINK: Rosen’s disciplinary order

Police released the original responding officer’s body-camera footage from the incident:

Rosen had been with APD since 2017. In 2020, he received a 10-hour suspension for a lawful orders violation.