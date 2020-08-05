Aurora police chief breaks glass ceiling but has tough task ahead

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Vanessa Wilson can finally remove the word “interim” from her chief title, after a months-long search for a new top cop in the City of Aurora ended with her winning the role.

“I’m just thrilled and excited. I think it’s a historical moment for women in law enforcement,” said Wilson, whose new position was approved by the City Council Monday night during a nearly unanimous vote. Council woman Angela Lawson was the only person to vote no.

“We have very few women leaders across the nation, and I hope that this speaks to all the people that are considering being police officers – all the women out there – as well as the women in our agency,” said Wilson. “The glass ceiling has been broken in Aurora, and I’m very happy that council and City Manager (Jim) Twombly are giving me this opportunity to serve.”

Wilson takes the full reins during a controversial time at the Aurora Police Department in which she has made several recent public apologies for questionable police actions, many involving Black citizens.

This week, she apologized to the family of several Black children who were kept face-down on the pavement of an Aurora parking lot while officers mistakenly suspected the car in which the kids had been sitting was stolen.

Wilson is also named in a lawsuit questioning police tactics during a peaceful protest in honor of Elijah McClain, who died after a police confrontation last year.

“Apologies are done,” said Omar Montgomery, the president of Aurora’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People chapter. “We need expedited change now.”

Montgomery said he thought all four candidates who were finalists for the chief job were great, but time will tell whether Wilson will be able to shift the department’s culture to build trust within the community.

“I think we need to put a timeline on this current administration, and if we don’t see change, then I think we need to do a complete overhaul on this police department and start from scratch,” he said.

Wilson said the first step to repairing problems at the department is to acknowledge that they exist. “We have a problem with…systemic racism in this country, and I acknowledge that, and I know that we need to do a lot of work to fix it.”

Wilson said she believes she has been transparent and communicative with the community and hopes they will help her transform how law enforcement operates within the city. She said she is also not afraid to stand up to the police union when she believes officers’ actions are wrong.

“The police union has a voice in the agency, but I am the leader of this agency,” she said. Wilson said she took swift action to fire officers who were involved in a photograph scandal in which officers took photos near the site of the altercation with McClain months after his death. “I took swift action to terminate those officers and against obviously – everyone saw with the (Aurora Police Association) thought of that, but that’s not going to deter me from doing what’s right.”

In July, the APA called the chief’s decision “extremely concerning” and said she was “unfit for the position” of chief.

“None of us are perfect,” Wilson said, “I just ask that people be patient and allow me to get this community and this police department back on track.”

Candice Bailey, an activist who has led many recent Aurora protests related to McClain’s death, said she is looking for Wilson to break down barriers.

“I believe that Vanessa really does want change,” said Bailey.

Bailey said she believed Wilson had made more changes than any other police chief in the history of the city, but she wondered whether the momentum would continue.

“We do not want an apology any longer. That is like spitting in our face. We want action taken. Every one of those officers who murdered Elijah McClain should be up against charges,” she said.

Three officers confronted McClain as he was walking home from the store in August 2019. Officers attempted to subdue McClain with various tactics, including the now-banned carotid hold, which disrupts blood flow to the brain.

Wilson said she would not be able to fire or discipline any of the involved officers despite her new role as chief.

“There’s three investigations going on right now,” said Wilson of the federal, state and local reviews of the incident. “We have to wait for those investigations to come through because that’s what the people want. The people have called for these independent investigations and therefore…I shouldn’t be commenting on what I can do. I look forward to the conclusion so we can all move forward as a community.”

Thomas Mayes, a community pastor who also sits on the City’s new community police task force, said he believed Cmdr. Marcus Dudley, who is Black, would have been a better choice for the chief position. Mayes is also a plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit that names Wilson as a defendant and questions the police tactics during a vigil for McClain.

“While I really like Vanessa and she’s well-qualified, I don’t know if she’s the right choice for the season we are in right now,” said Mayes. “In order to be effective, you’ve got to understand what the African American and the people of color are feeling right now. I don’t know that she can adequately understand that or feel that.”

Mayes said he would support Wilson but will be watching for action rather than apologies when misconduct occurs.

“We don’t want an apology. We want those officers to be held accountable…. Don’t tell me you have a few bad apples. That means you’re choosing your apples wrong,” Mayes said.

Lawson, the council person who voted against Wilson during Monday night’s council meeting, said she also preferred Dudley for the position.

“I do support Chief Wilson and her capabilities,” she said. “For me, I just believe that we need some change. I’m not saying that she’s not going to do effective change, but I’ve been seeing the same thing, so for me, it was kind of the status quo. She kind of represents the status quo.”