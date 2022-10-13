AURORA (KDVR) — Aurora Police arrested a carjacking suspect, who led them on a pursuit and a short foot chase Thursday morning.

Witnesses tell FOX31 the suspect was a male.

This all happened in the morning at the intersection of Chambers Road and Iliff Avenue. The incident caused a big backup for hours for east and westbound lanes on Iliff near Chambers.

Aurora officers told FOX31 it started around 9:43 a.m., with a carjacking near the 12700 block of East Asbury Circle. Almost an hour later, at 10:37 a.m., officers found the carjacked vehicle near Peoria and Iliff.

They pursued the car to Chambers and Iliff where it crashed three minutes later. Police then arrested the male suspect in the parking lot of a nearby shopping plaza after he tried to run away, according to witnesses.

According to city crime data, there have been at least 102 carjackings this year in Aurora, compared to at least 97 for the same time period last year.

That’s a 5.2% increase — most carjackings happened in Aurora Police District 1, where this incident started.

The male suspect was in the hospital early Thursday afternoon with injuries, but he is expected to survive.

After every police pursuit, there is a review done to determine if all policies and procedures were followed, according to police.