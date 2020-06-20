Aurora police asking host of Juneteenth Freedom Day at Rock Ridge Park to contact them following shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is asking Yummy Treats, who hosted the Juneteenth Freedom Day at Rocky Ridge Park Friday, to contact the department.
During the Juneteenth celebration, a 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, APD reported.
Police are working to gather information about a suspect.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.