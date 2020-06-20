Aurora police asking host of Juneteenth Freedom Day at Rock Ridge Park to contact them following shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is asking Yummy Treats, who hosted the Juneteenth Freedom Day at Rocky Ridge Park Friday, to contact the department.

We are asking for Yummy Treats, who hosted the Juneteenth Freedom Day at Rocky Ridge Park yesterday, to call Aurora PD Detective Glenn at 303.739.6068. If anyone knows how to contact the event organizer please share this message with them. Thank you. https://t.co/nCfgxpJSQf — Aurora Police Dept. 👮🏼‍♀️👮🏾‍♂️😷 (@AuroraPD) June 20, 2020

During the Juneteenth celebration, a 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, APD reported.

Police are working to gather information about a suspect.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.