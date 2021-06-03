Aurora police asking for information in Flying J parking lot death

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – The Adams County Coroner ruled the death of a man killed in the Flying J parking lot was a homicide.

Aurora Police said the victim, 72-year-old Kevin Stymiest, was punched, fell backwards and hit his head during an argument about 5:54 p.m. on May 17.

Stymiest was transported to the hospital after the incident. He died on May 20.

A man involved in the incident is cooperating with investigators. He has not been identified and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867 or go to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers online. Tipsters can remain anonymous.