AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) β€” Aurora police are looking for a missing man, Gashan Akel, who was last seen near 9th and Potomac in Aurora about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Akel is 36 years old and has developmental disabilities.

Please call 911 with any information.

